Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Andersen Implements Portable Doppler Radar [Image 3 of 3]

    Andersen Implements Portable Doppler Radar

    ANDERSEN AIR FORCE BASE, GUAM

    07.11.2021

    Photo by Senior Airman Zachary Heal 

    36th Wing Public Affairs

    TSgt Curtis Filkins, a 2nd Combat Weather Systems Squadron weather systems technician, instructs 36th Operations Support Squadron Airmen on the use of a portable doppler radar system newly implemented at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, July 11, 2021. The portable doppler radar is being used as a temporary replacement while the permanent radar gets repaired. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Zachary Heal)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.11.2021
    Date Posted: 07.12.2021 20:45
    Photo ID: 6729845
    VIRIN: 210711-F-UZ569-1027
    Resolution: 6016x4016
    Size: 2.39 MB
    Location: ANDERSEN AIR FORCE BASE, GU 
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Andersen Implements Portable Doppler Radar [Image 3 of 3], by SrA Zachary Heal, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Andersen Implements Portable Doppler Radar
    Andersen Implements Portable Doppler Radar
    Andersen Implements Portable Doppler Radar

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    PACAF
    Guam
    Andersen Air Force Base
    36th Wing

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT