Andersen Implements Portable Doppler Radar

A portable doppler radar is being used as a temporary replacement while the permanent doppler radar gets repaired. The radar has a range of approximately 60 nautical miles and will mainly be used for early weather detection for flightline procedures at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Zachary Heal)
Date Taken:
|07.11.2021
Date Posted:
|07.12.2021 20:45
Location:
|ANDERSEN AIR FORCE BASE, GU
