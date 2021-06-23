Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Cope West 21: Air-to-Air Interoperability [Image 3 of 5]

    Cope West 21: Air-to-Air Interoperability

    PEKANBARU, INDONESIA

    06.23.2021

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Matthew Kakaris 

    35th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. and Indonesian Air Force F-16 Fighting Falcon pilots perform an formation fly-over during Cope West 2021 at Roesmin Nurjadin Air Force Base in Pekanbaru, Riau, Indonesia, June 23, 2021. The combined training offered at exercise Cope West 21 prepares the U.S. Air Force and Indonesian Air Force to work together in promoting a peaceful Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Matthew Kakaris)

    Date Taken: 06.23.2021
    Photo ID: 6729722
    VIRIN: 210623-F-XL819-1017
    Location: PEKANBARU, ID 
    Indonesia
    Cope West
    35FW
    INDOPACOM
    CopeWest21

