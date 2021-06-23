Cope West 21: Air-to-Air Interoperability

U.S. and Indonesian Air Force F-16 Fighting Falcon pilots perform an formation fly-over during Cope West 2021 at Roesmin Nurjadin Air Force Base in Pekanbaru, Riau, Indonesia, June 23, 2021. The combined training offered at exercise Cope West 21 prepares the U.S. Air Force and Indonesian Air Force to work together in promoting a peaceful Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Matthew Kakaris)

Date Taken: 06.23.2021 Date Posted: 07.12.2021 Location: PEKANBARU, ID by SSgt Matthew Kakaris