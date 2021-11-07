Arkansas National Guardsmen in-process Soldiers at Fort Polk

Arkansas Army National Guard Soldiers assist with in-processing Soldiers assigned to the 1086th Transportation Company, Louisiana Army National Guard by conducting COVID-19 screening efforts as the Louisiana Soldiers arrive to the Joint Readiness Training Center at Fort Polk, La. July 11, 2021. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Dylan B. Parker)

