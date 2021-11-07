Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Arkansas National Guardsmen in-process Soldiers at Fort Polk [Image 4 of 5]

    Arkansas National Guardsmen in-process Soldiers at Fort Polk

    FORT POLK, LA, UNITED STATES

    07.11.2021

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Dylan Parker 

    119th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    Arkansas Army National Guard Soldiers assist with in-processing Soldiers assigned to the 1086th Transportation Company, Louisiana Army National Guard by conducting COVID-19 screening efforts as the Louisiana Soldiers arrive to the Joint Readiness Training Center at Fort Polk, La. July 11, 2021. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Dylan B. Parker)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.11.2021
    Date Posted: 07.12.2021 17:25
    Photo ID: 6729628
    VIRIN: 210711-Z-AU361-202
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 1.96 MB
    Location: FORT POLK, LA, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Arkansas National Guardsmen in-process Soldiers at Fort Polk [Image 5 of 5], by SSG Dylan Parker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Arkansas National Guard Soldiers gear up for training
    Arkansas National Guardsmen in-process Soldiers at Fort Polk
    Arkansas National Guard Soldiers gear up for training
    Arkansas National Guardsmen in-process Soldiers at Fort Polk
    Arkansas National Guardsmen in-process Soldiers at Fort Polk

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Fort Polk
    Joint Readiness Training Center
    Arkansas Army National Guard
    Louisiana Army National Guard
    1086th Transportation Company

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT