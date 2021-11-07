U.S. Army National Guard Soldiers assigned to Delta Company, 2-153rd Infantry Regiment and Delta Company, 39th Brigade Support Battalion, Arkansas Army National Guard, receive Multiple Integrated Laser Engagement System (MILES) gear for their tactical vehicles, July 11, 2021, at Fort Polk, La. MILES is a training system that provides a realistic battlefield environment for Soldiers involved in combat training exercises. The U.S. Army has been using MILES equipment since the late 1970s. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Dylan B. Parker)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.11.2021 Date Posted: 07.12.2021 17:25 Photo ID: 6729625 VIRIN: 210711-Z-AU361-101 Resolution: 6720x4480 Size: 1.96 MB Location: FORT POLK, LA, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Arkansas National Guard Soldiers gear up for training [Image 5 of 5], by SSG Dylan Parker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.