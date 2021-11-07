Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Arkansas National Guard Soldiers gear up for training [Image 3 of 5]

    Arkansas National Guard Soldiers gear up for training

    FORT POLK, LA, UNITED STATES

    07.11.2021

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Dylan Parker 

    119th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    U.S. Army National Guard Soldiers assigned to Delta Company, 2-153rd Infantry Battalion and Delta Company, 39th Brigade Support Battalion, Arkansas Army National Guard, receive Multiple Integrated Laser Engagement System (MILES) gear for their tactical vehicles, July 11, 2021, at Fort Polk, La. MILES is a training system that provides a realistic battlefield environment for Soldiers involved in combat training exercises. The U.S. Army has been using MILES equipment since the late 1970s. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Dylan B. Parker)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.11.2021
    Date Posted: 07.12.2021 17:25
    Photo ID: 6729627
    VIRIN: 210711-Z-AU361-102
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 2.43 MB
    Location: FORT POLK, LA, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Arkansas National Guard Soldiers gear up for training [Image 5 of 5], by SSG Dylan Parker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Arkansas National Guard Soldiers gear up for training
    Arkansas National Guardsmen in-process Soldiers at Fort Polk
    Arkansas National Guard Soldiers gear up for training
    Arkansas National Guardsmen in-process Soldiers at Fort Polk
    Arkansas National Guardsmen in-process Soldiers at Fort Polk

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Fort Polk
    Joint Readiness Training Center
    Arkansas Army National Guard
    153rd Infantry Regiment
    39th Brigade Support Battalion

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT