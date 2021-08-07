Representative Joe Courtney Visits SUBASE New London

210708-N-ME396-1251 GROTON, Conn. (July 8, 2021) Naval Submarine Base (SUBASE) New London Energy Installation Manager Andy Shetland speaks with base Commanding Officer Capt. Todd Moore and U.S. Representative Joe Courtney (CT-02) inside SUBASE New London’s power plant. The plant is undergoing equipment and system upgrades as part of a SUBASE New London wide-reaching effort to increase energy resiliency. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Tristan B. Lotz/Released)

