    Representative Joe Courtney Visits SUBASE New London [Image 11 of 11]

    Representative Joe Courtney Visits SUBASE New London

    GROTON, CT, UNITED STATES

    07.08.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Tristan Lotz 

    Subase New London

    210708-N-ME396-1251 GROTON, Conn. (July 8, 2021) Naval Submarine Base (SUBASE) New London Energy Installation Manager Andy Shetland speaks with base Commanding Officer Capt. Todd Moore and U.S. Representative Joe Courtney (CT-02) inside SUBASE New London’s power plant. The plant is undergoing equipment and system upgrades as part of a SUBASE New London wide-reaching effort to increase energy resiliency. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Tristan B. Lotz/Released)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.08.2021
    Date Posted: 07.12.2021 10:57
    Photo ID: 6729067
    VIRIN: 210708-N-ME396-1251
    Resolution: 3000x2143
    Size: 827.5 KB
    Location: GROTON, CT, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Representative Joe Courtney Visits SUBASE New London [Image 11 of 11], by PO2 Tristan Lotz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

