    Representative Joe Courtney Visits SUBASE New London [Image 9 of 11]

    Representative Joe Courtney Visits SUBASE New London

    GROTON, CT, UNITED STATES

    07.08.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Tristan Lotz 

    Subase New London

    210708-N-ME396-1226 GROTON, Conn. (July 8, 2021) U.S. Representative Joe Courtney (CT-02) talks with Sailors during lunch at Cross Hall Galley onboard Naval Submarine Base (SUBASE) New London. Courtney toured SUBASE New London to receive an update on operations and meet with personnel as the base emerges from the COVID-19 pandemic. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Tristan B. Lotz/Released)

    Date Taken: 07.08.2021
    Date Posted: 07.12.2021 10:56
    Photo ID: 6729065
    VIRIN: 210708-N-ME396-1226
    Resolution: 3000x1996
    Size: 587.98 KB
    Location: GROTON, CT, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Representative Joe Courtney Visits SUBASE New London [Image 11 of 11], by PO2 Tristan Lotz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

