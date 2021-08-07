Representative Joe Courtney Visits SUBASE New London

210708-N-ME396-1226 GROTON, Conn. (July 8, 2021) U.S. Representative Joe Courtney (CT-02) talks with Sailors during lunch at Cross Hall Galley onboard Naval Submarine Base (SUBASE) New London. Courtney toured SUBASE New London to receive an update on operations and meet with personnel as the base emerges from the COVID-19 pandemic. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Tristan B. Lotz/Released)

