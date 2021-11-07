Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Legal Command Soldiers Recognize Excellence, Dedication [Image 4 of 4]

    Legal Command Soldiers Recognize Excellence, Dedication

    GAITHERSBURG, MD, UNITED STATES

    07.11.2021

    Photo by Thomas Cieslak 

    U.S. Army Reserve Legal Command

    Staff Sgt. Dustin Parker, center, was awarded the Meritorious Service Medal in a ceremony held Sunday, July 11 at the United States Army Reserve Legal Command Headquarters in Gaithersburg, Maryland before departing for his next assignment as a Recruiter.

    Parker was assigned to the unit’s Headquarters, Headquarters Company and served as the Training Non-Commissioned Officer. In that role, he resourced training operations for the HHC soldiers while ensuring the unit’s compliance with higher headquarters’ directives.

    Date Taken: 07.11.2021
    Date Posted: 07.12.2021 08:11
    Location: GAITHERSBURG, MD, US 
    This work, Legal Command Soldiers Recognize Excellence, Dedication [Image 4 of 4], by Thomas Cieslak, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Army Reserve
    Award
    USAR
    ArmyReserve
    Legal Command
    USARLC

