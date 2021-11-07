Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Legal Command Soldiers Recognize Excellence, Dedication

    Legal Command Soldiers Recognize Excellence, Dedication

    GAITHERSBURG, MD, UNITED STATES

    07.11.2021

    Story by Thomas Cieslak 

    U.S. Army Reserve Legal Command

    Soldiers of the U.S. Army Reserve Legal Command gathered the excellence and dedication of one of their peers as he departs the unit.

    Staff Sgt. Dustin Parker was awarded the Meritorious Service Medal in a ceremony held Sunday, July 11 at the Command’s headquarters in Gaithersburg, Maryland.

    Parker was assigned to the unit’s Headquarters, Headquarters Company and served as the Training Non-Commissioned Officer. In that role, he resourced training operations for the HHC soldiers while ensuring the unit’s compliance with higher headquarters’ directives.

    Parker departs the Legal Command to continue service as a Recruiter.

