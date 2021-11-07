Legal Command Soldiers Recognize Excellence, Dedication

Photo By Thomas Cieslak | Staff Sgt. Dustin Parker, center, was awarded the Meritorious Service Medal in a...... read more read more

Photo By Thomas Cieslak | Staff Sgt. Dustin Parker, center, was awarded the Meritorious Service Medal in a ceremony held Sunday, July 11 at the United States Army Reserve Legal Command Headquarters in Gaithersburg, Maryland before departing for his next assignment as a Recruiter. Parker was assigned to the unit’s Headquarters, Headquarters Company and served as the Training Non-Commissioned Officer. In that role, he resourced training operations for the HHC soldiers while ensuring the unit’s compliance with higher headquarters’ directives. see less | View Image Page