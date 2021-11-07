Soldiers of the U.S. Army Reserve Legal Command gathered the excellence and dedication of one of their peers as he departs the unit.
Staff Sgt. Dustin Parker was awarded the Meritorious Service Medal in a ceremony held Sunday, July 11 at the Command’s headquarters in Gaithersburg, Maryland.
Parker was assigned to the unit’s Headquarters, Headquarters Company and served as the Training Non-Commissioned Officer. In that role, he resourced training operations for the HHC soldiers while ensuring the unit’s compliance with higher headquarters’ directives.
Parker departs the Legal Command to continue service as a Recruiter.
|Date Taken:
|07.11.2021
|Date Posted:
|07.12.2021 08:11
|Story ID:
|400704
|Location:
|GAITHERSBURG, MD, US
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Legal Command Soldiers Recognize Excellence, Dedication, by Thomas Cieslak, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT