Legal Command Soldiers Recognize Excellence, Dedication

Staff Sgt. Dustin Parker was awarded the Meritorious Service Medal in a ceremony held Sunday, July 11 at the United States Army Reserve Legal Command Headquarters in Gaithersburg, Maryland before departing for his next assignment as a Recruiter.

Parker was assigned to the unit’s Headquarters, Headquarters Company and served as the Training Non-Commissioned Officer. In that role, he resourced training operations for the HHC soldiers while ensuring the unit’s compliance with higher headquarters’ directives.

