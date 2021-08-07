U.S. Delegation Visits the MFO for Donor Day

SINAI PENINSULA, Egypt – Brig. Gen. Shawn A. Harris (left), the senior defense attaché assigned at Tel Aviv, Israel, receives a parting gift from New Zealand Army Maj. Gen. Evan Williams (right), commander of the Multinational Force and Observers following a Donor Day event at South Camp Sinai, Egypt July 8, 2021. Following briefings from Task Force Sinai leadership, Harris praised the brigade for its continued efforts in achieving mission success.
|Date Taken:
|07.08.2021
|Date Posted:
|07.12.2021 04:48
|Photo ID:
|6728603
|VIRIN:
|210708-A-AA001-1001
|Resolution:
|1041x925
|Size:
|168.64 KB
|Location:
|SOUTH SINAI, EG
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
