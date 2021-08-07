Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Delegation Visits the MFO for Donor Day [Image 3 of 3]

    U.S. Delegation Visits the MFO for Donor Day

    SOUTH SINAI, EGYPT

    07.08.2021

    Courtesy Photo

    Task Force Sinai

    SINAI PENINSULA, Egypt – Brig. Gen. Shawn A. Harris (left), the senior defense attaché assigned at Tel Aviv, Israel, receives a parting gift from New Zealand Army Maj. Gen. Evan Williams (right), commander of the Multinational Force and Observers following a Donor Day event at South Camp Sinai, Egypt July 8, 2021. Following briefings from Task Force Sinai leadership, Harris praised the brigade for its continued efforts in achieving mission success.

