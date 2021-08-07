Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    U.S. Delegation Visits the MFO for Donor Day [Image 1 of 3]

    U.S. Delegation Visits the MFO for Donor Day

    SOUTH SINAI, EGYPT

    07.08.2021

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Scott Evans 

    Task Force Sinai

    SINAI PENINSULA, Egypt – Brig. Gen. Shawn A. Harris (left), the senior defense attaché assigned at Tel Aviv, Israel, speaks with Col. Joshua Vogel (right), the force garrison commandant, Task Force Sinai during Donor Day at an Aviation Company, Task Force Sinai hangar July 8, 2021 at South Camp, Sinai, Egypt. Harris was one of over 30 international representatives who visited MFO facilities to receive briefings on operations and capabilities.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.08.2021
    Date Posted: 07.12.2021 04:47
    Photo ID: 6728601
    VIRIN: 210708-A-LK945-120
    Resolution: 1118x925
    Size: 165.95 KB
    Location: SOUTH SINAI, EG 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Delegation Visits the MFO for Donor Day [Image 3 of 3], by SSG Scott Evans, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

