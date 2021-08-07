U.S. Delegation Visits the MFO for Donor Day

SINAI PENINSULA, Egypt – Brig. Gen. Shawn A. Harris (left), the senior defense attaché assigned at Tel Aviv, Israel, speaks with Col. Joshua Vogel (right), the force garrison commandant, Task Force Sinai during Donor Day at an Aviation Company, Task Force Sinai hangar July 8, 2021 at South Camp, Sinai, Egypt. Harris was one of over 30 international representatives who visited MFO facilities to receive briefings on operations and capabilities.

