U.S. Delegation Visits the MFO for Donor Day

SINAI PENINSULA, Egypt – Brig. Gen. Shawn A. Harris (center), the senior defense attaché assigned at Tel Aviv, Israel, has a conversation with Command Sgt. Maj. Edward Bryant (right), the Task Force Sinai senior enlisted advisor, while Col. Scott Sentell (left), commander, Task Force Sinai listens on during a Donor Day event July 8, 2021 at South Camp, Sinai, Egypt. Donor Days are regularly held by the Multinational Force and Observers in an effort to allow military and political representatives from 13 foreign nations to gain a heightened understanding of the current state of the Force’s requirements

