Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    U.S. Delegation Visits the MFO for Donor Day [Image 2 of 3]

    U.S. Delegation Visits the MFO for Donor Day

    SOUTH SINAI, EGYPT

    07.08.2021

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Scott Evans 

    Task Force Sinai

    SINAI PENINSULA, Egypt – Brig. Gen. Shawn A. Harris (center), the senior defense attaché assigned at Tel Aviv, Israel, has a conversation with Command Sgt. Maj. Edward Bryant (right), the Task Force Sinai senior enlisted advisor, while Col. Scott Sentell (left), commander, Task Force Sinai listens on during a Donor Day event July 8, 2021 at South Camp, Sinai, Egypt. Donor Days are regularly held by the Multinational Force and Observers in an effort to allow military and political representatives from 13 foreign nations to gain a heightened understanding of the current state of the Force’s requirements

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.08.2021
    Date Posted: 07.12.2021 04:48
    Photo ID: 6728602
    VIRIN: 210708-A-LK945-234
    Resolution: 3493x3659
    Size: 5.95 MB
    Location: SOUTH SINAI, EG 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Delegation Visits the MFO for Donor Day [Image 3 of 3], by SSG Scott Evans, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    U.S. Delegation Visits the MFO for Donor Day
    U.S. Delegation Visits the MFO for Donor Day
    U.S. Delegation Visits the MFO for Donor Day

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    TFSBestintheDesert

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT