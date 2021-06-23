Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Cope West 21: Technical Sergeant Selects [Image 1 of 5]

    Cope West 21: Technical Sergeant Selects

    PEKANBARU, INDONESIA

    06.23.2021

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Matthew Kakaris 

    35th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Peter Zielinski receives a certificate of congratulations for his selection for promotion to technical sergeant during Cope West 21 at Roesmin Nurjadin Air Force Base in Pekanbaru, Riau, Indonesia. June 23, 2021. According to Air Force Handbook 36-2618, technical sergeants are often their organizations’ technical experts, and continuously strive to further their development as technicians, supervisors, leaders and mentors through professional development opportunities. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Matthew Kakaris)

    This work, Cope West 21: Technical Sergeant Selects [Image 5 of 5], by SSgt Matthew Kakaris, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Indonesia
    Cope West
    35FW
    INDOPACOM
    CopeWest21

