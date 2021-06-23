Cope West 21: Technical Sergeant Selects

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Keith Rice receives a certificate of congratulations for his selection for promotion to technical sergeant during Cope West 21 at Roesmin Nurjadin Air Force Base in Pekanbaru, Riau, Indonesia. June 23, 2021. According to Air Force Handbook 36-2618, technical sergeants are often their organizations’ technical experts, and continuously strive to further their development as technicians, supervisors, leaders and mentors through professional development opportunities. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Matthew Kakaris)

