U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Keith Rice receives a certificate of congratulations for his selection for promotion to technical sergeant during Cope West 21 at Roesmin Nurjadin Air Force Base in Pekanbaru, Riau, Indonesia. June 23, 2021. According to Air Force Handbook 36-2618, technical sergeants are often their organizations’ technical experts, and continuously strive to further their development as technicians, supervisors, leaders and mentors through professional development opportunities. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Matthew Kakaris)
|Date Taken:
|06.23.2021
|Date Posted:
|07.12.2021 04:36
|Photo ID:
|6728600
|VIRIN:
|210623-F-XL819-1011
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|2.02 MB
|Location:
|PEKANBARU, ID
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Cope West 21: Technical Sergeant Selects [Image 5 of 5], by SSgt Matthew Kakaris, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT