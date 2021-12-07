Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    51st Medical Group Change of Command [Image 6 of 9]

    51st Medical Group Change of Command

    SOUTH KOREA

    07.12.2021

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Nicholas Alder 

    51st Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    Col. Joshua Wood, 51st Fighter Wing commander, left, presents Col. Jennifer Vecchione, with the 51st Medical Group guidon during the change of command ceremony at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, July 12, 2021. This act marks the official beginning of Vecchione’s command of the 51st MDG. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Nicholas Alder)

    Date Taken: 07.12.2021
    Location: KR
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 51st Medical Group Change of Command [Image 9 of 9], by TSgt Nicholas Alder, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

