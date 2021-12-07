51st Medical Group Change of Command

Col. Joshua Wood, 51st Fighter Wing commander, left, receives the 51st Medical Group guidon from Col. Michael Fea, 51st Medical Group outgoing commander, during the change of command ceremony at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, July 12, 2021. This act marks the official end of Fea’s command of the 51st MDG. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Nicholas Alder)

