Col. Joshua Wood, 51st Fighter Wing commander, center, gives opening remarks during the 51st Medical Group change of command ceremony at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, July 12, 2021. As the presiding officer, Wood facilitated the transition of 51st MDG command by receiving the ceremonial guidon from the outgoing officer and presenting it to the incoming officer. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Nicholas Alder)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.12.2021 Date Posted: 07.12.2021 02:38 Photo ID: 6728539 VIRIN: 210712-F-MB310-1002 Resolution: 6048x4024 Size: 19.53 MB Location: KR Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 51st Medical Group Change of Command [Image 9 of 9], by TSgt Nicholas Alder, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.