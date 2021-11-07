210711-N-RC359-1049 ARABIAN SEA (July 11, 2021) – Sailors attend Catholic Mass in the forecastle of aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) in the Arabian Sea, July 11. Ronald Reagan is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations in support of naval operations to ensure maritime stability and security in the Central Region, connecting the Mediterranean and Pacific through the western Indian Ocean and three strategic choke points. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman George Cardenas)
|Date Taken:
|07.11.2021
|Date Posted:
|07.11.2021 22:10
|Photo ID:
|6728452
|VIRIN:
|210706-N-RC359-1049
|Resolution:
|3600x2400
|Size:
|946.42 KB
|Location:
|ARABIAN SEA
|Web Views:
|9
|Downloads:
|0
This work, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Religious Ceremony [Image 3 of 3], by SN George Cardenas, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
