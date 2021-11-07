USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Religious Ceremony

210711-N-RC359-1037 ARABIAN SEA (July 11, 2021) Logistics Specialist 2nd Class Evelyn Esteves reads scriptures from the Bible during Catholic Mass in the forecastle of aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) in the Arabian Sea, July 11. Ronald Reagan is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations in support of naval operations to ensure maritime stability and security in the Central Region, connecting the Mediterranean and Pacific through the western Indian Ocean and three strategic choke points. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman George Cardenas)

Date Taken: 07.11.2021
Photo by SN George Cardenas