Staff Sgt. Shelby Pick, right, 446th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron crew chief, and Senior Airman Steven Wood, 446th AMXS crew chief, pack up safety equipment at Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Washington, July 11, 2021. Pick successfully completed the Basic Post-flight Operations inspection of C17 Globemaster III aircraft. (U.S Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Nije Hightower)
|Date Taken:
|07.11.2021
|Date Posted:
|07.11.2021 19:51
|Photo ID:
|6728362
|VIRIN:
|210711-F-F3659-1005
|Resolution:
|5760x3840
|Size:
|1.16 MB
|Location:
|JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, WA, US
|Web Views:
|9
|Downloads:
|2
This work, Basic Post-flight Operation Inspection [Image 5 of 5], by SSgt nije hightower, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
