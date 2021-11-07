Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Basic Post-flight Operation Inspection [Image 4 of 5]

    Basic Post-flight Operation Inspection

    JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, WA, UNITED STATES

    07.11.2021

    Photo by Staff Sgt. nije hightower 

    446th Airlift Wing Public Affairs (AFRC)

    Staff Sgt. Shelby Pick, 446th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron crew chief, inspects a C-17 Globemaster at Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Washington, July 11, 2021. Inspecting the top of the C-17 is a critical step in the Basic Post-flight Operation inspection checklist to identify anything broken or missing in need of repair. (U.S Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Nije Hightower)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Basic Post-flight Operation Inspection [Image 5 of 5], by SSgt nije hightower, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

