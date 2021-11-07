Staff Sgt. Shelby Pick, 446th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron crew chief, inspects a C-17 Globemaster at Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Washington, July 11, 2021. Inspecting the top of the C-17 is a critical step in the Basic Post-flight Operation inspection checklist to identify anything broken or missing in need of repair. (U.S Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Nije Hightower)

