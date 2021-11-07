Staff Sgt. Shelby Pick, 446th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron crew chief, inspects a C-17 Globemaster at Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Washington, July 11, 2021. Inspecting the top of the C-17 is a critical step in the Basic Post-flight Operation inspection checklist to identify anything broken or missing in need of repair. (U.S Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Nije Hightower)
|Date Taken:
|07.11.2021
|Date Posted:
|07.11.2021 19:51
|Photo ID:
|6728361
|VIRIN:
|210711-F-F3659-1003
|Resolution:
|5298x3840
|Size:
|666.56 KB
|Location:
|JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, WA, US
|Web Views:
|6
|Downloads:
|2
This work, Basic Post-flight Operation Inspection [Image 5 of 5], by SSgt nije hightower, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT