    Basic Post-flight Operation Inspection [Image 3 of 5]

    Basic Post-flight Operation Inspection

    JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, WA, UNITED STATES

    07.11.2021

    Photo by Staff Sgt. nije hightower 

    446th Airlift Wing Public Affairs (AFRC)

    Staff Sgt. Shelby Pick, 446th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron crew chief, poses on top of C17 wing at Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Washington, July 11, 2021. C-17 Globemaster III aircraft supports the Air Mobility Command in global operations daily. (U.S Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Nije Hightower)

    Date Taken: 07.11.2021
    Date Posted: 07.11.2021 19:51
    Photo ID: 6728360
    VIRIN: 210711-F-F3659-1004
    Resolution: 5760x3840
    Size: 608.32 KB
    Location: JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, WA, US 
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Basic Post-flight Operation Inspection [Image 5 of 5], by SSgt nije hightower, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    c-17
    JBLM
    crewchief
    #446thAW#reserveready #reserveresiliant

