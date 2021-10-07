Sgt. Eric Mershon, a cargo specialist of the 645th Inland Cargo Transport Company, 650th Regional Support Group, 79th Theater Sustainment Command, right, demonstrates how to use the MK 19 grenade launcher front sight to Pfc. Christopher Hedberg, a cargo specialist of the 645th ICTC, 650th RSG, 79th TSC, left, during the preliminary marksmanship instruction portion of Pershing Strike 21, July 10, 2021, on Fort McCoy, Wis. The 645th ICTC is preparing for an upcoming deployment to CENTCOM. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Ryan Rayno)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.10.2021 Date Posted: 07.11.2021 15:10 Photo ID: 6728168 VIRIN: 210710-A-FK859-465 Resolution: 6048x4024 Size: 15.12 MB Location: FORT MCCOY, WI, US Hometown: CROSBY, ND, US Hometown: DALY CITY, CA, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 645th ICTC Pershing Strike 21 [Image 8 of 8], by SSG Ryan Rayno, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.