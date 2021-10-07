Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    645th ICTC Pershing Strike 21

    645th ICTC Pershing Strike 21

    FORT MCCOY, WI, UNITED STATES

    07.10.2021

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Ryan Rayno 

    181st Infantry Brigade

    Spc. Manuel Botello, a unit supply specialist of the 645th Inland Cargo Transport Company, 650th Regional Support Group, 79th Theater Sustainment Command, familiarizes himself with the M320A1 grenade launcher during the preliminary marksmanship instruction portion of Pershing Strike 21, July 10, 2021, on Fort McCoy, Wis. The 645th ICTC is preparing for an upcoming deployment to CENTCOM. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Ryan Rayno)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.10.2021
    Date Posted: 07.11.2021 15:09
    Photo ID: 6728163
    VIRIN: 210710-A-FK859-063
    Resolution: 4024x6048
    Size: 15.1 MB
    Location: FORT MCCOY, WI, US 
    Hometown: LAS VEGAS, NV, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 645th ICTC Pershing Strike 21, by SSG Ryan Rayno, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    MK19
    Readiness
    M249
    PMI
    M320A1
    Pershing Strike

