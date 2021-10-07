Spc. Ricardo Espinoza, a petroleum supply specialist of the 645th Inland Cargo Transport Company, 650th Regional Support Group, 79th Theater Sustainment Command, familiarizes himself with the M249 light machine gun during the preliminary marksmanship instruction portion of Pershing Strike 21, July 10, 2021, on Fort McCoy, Wis. The 645th ICTC is preparing for an upcoming deployment to CENTCOM. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Ryan Rayno)
|Date Taken:
|07.10.2021
|Date Posted:
|07.11.2021 15:10
|Photo ID:
|6728165
|VIRIN:
|210710-A-FK859-241
|Resolution:
|4024x6048
|Size:
|15.09 MB
|Location:
|FORT MCCOY, WI, US
|Hometown:
|LOS ANGELES, CA, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 645th ICTC Pershing Strike 21 [Image 8 of 8], by SSG Ryan Rayno, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
