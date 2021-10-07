Maj. Eric Mangino and Sgt. Maj. Zell Johnson gives gifts to Lt. Col. Nicholas Chavez at the Clark County Armory on Saturday, Jul. 10, 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada.
|Date Taken:
|07.10.2021
|Date Posted:
|07.11.2021 13:56
|Photo ID:
|6728146
|VIRIN:
|210710-Z-KL044-109
|Resolution:
|1080x1350
|Size:
|1.15 MB
|Location:
|LAS VEGAS, NV, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 1st Squadron 221st Cavalry holds change of command ceremony [Image 6 of 6], by SPC Adrianne Lopez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT