    1st Squadron 221st Cavalry holds change of command ceremony [Image 2 of 6]

    1st Squadron 221st Cavalry holds change of command ceremony

    LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES

    07.10.2021

    Photo by Spc. Adrianne Lopez 

    17th Sustainment Brigade Public Affairs Section

    Lt. Col. Nicholas Chavez relinquishes command of the 1st Squadron 221st Cavalry to Lt. Col. Phillip Gringrich at the Clark County Armory on Saturday, Jul. 10, 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

    Date Taken: 07.10.2021
    Date Posted: 07.11.2021 13:56
    Photo ID: 6728144
    VIRIN: 210710-Z-KL044-107
    Location: LAS VEGAS, NV, US 
    This work, 1st Squadron 221st Cavalry holds change of command ceremony [Image 6 of 6], by SPC Adrianne Lopez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

