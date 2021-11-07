U.S. Air Force Col. Amy Holbeck, front left, commander of the 116th Air Control Wing, Georgia Air National Guard, presents a promotion certificate to Chief Master Sgt. Edwin Rodriguez, 116th Logistics Readiness Squadron, during a promotion ceremony at Robins Air Force Base, Georgia, July 11, 2021. Rodriguez was recognized as the newest chief master sergeant in the wing during a unit training assembly. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Master Sgt. Roger Parsons)
|Date Taken:
|07.11.2021
|Date Posted:
|07.11.2021 13:32
|Photo ID:
|6728136
|VIRIN:
|210711-Z-XI378-1059
|Resolution:
|3500x2800
|Size:
|5.21 MB
|Location:
|WARNER ROBINS, GA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Chief Master Sgt. Edwin Rodriguez 116th ACW promotion ceremony [Image 4 of 4], by SMSgt Roger Parsons, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
