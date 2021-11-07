Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Chief Master Sgt. Edwin Rodriguez 116th ACW promotion ceremony [Image 4 of 4]

    Chief Master Sgt. Edwin Rodriguez 116th ACW promotion ceremony

    WARNER ROBINS, GA, UNITED STATES

    07.11.2021

    Photo by Senior Master Sgt. Roger Parsons 

    116th Air Control Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Col. Amy Holbeck, front left, commander of the 116th Air Control Wing, Georgia Air National Guard, presents a promotion certificate to Chief Master Sgt. Edwin Rodriguez, 116th Logistics Readiness Squadron, during a promotion ceremony at Robins Air Force Base, Georgia, July 11, 2021. Rodriguez was recognized as the newest chief master sergeant in the wing during a unit training assembly. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Master Sgt. Roger Parsons)

    Date Taken: 07.11.2021
    Date Posted: 07.11.2021 13:32
    Location: WARNER ROBINS, GA, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Chief Master Sgt. Edwin Rodriguez 116th ACW promotion ceremony [Image 4 of 4], by SMSgt Roger Parsons, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

