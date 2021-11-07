Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Promotion ceremony for new staff sergeants in the 116th Air Control Wing [Image 2 of 4]

    Promotion ceremony for new staff sergeants in the 116th Air Control Wing

    WARNER ROBINS, GA, UNITED STATES

    07.11.2021

    Photo by Senior Master Sgt. Roger Parsons 

    116th Air Control Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Rayford Robinson, left, command chief master sergeant of the 116th Air Control Wing, Georgia Air National Guard, prepares to lead a group of new staff sergeants in the NCO charge during a promotion ceremony at Robins Air Force Base, Georgia, July 11, 2021. The newest staff sergeant’s in the wing were recognized during a unit training assembly. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Master Sgt. Roger Parsons)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.11.2021
    Date Posted: 07.11.2021 13:32
    Photo ID: 6728134
    VIRIN: 210711-Z-XI378-1011
    Resolution: 4732x3155
    Size: 7.3 MB
    Location: WARNER ROBINS, GA, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Promotion ceremony for new staff sergeants in the 116th Air Control Wing [Image 4 of 4], by SMSgt Roger Parsons, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Air National Guard
    Georgia National Guard
    nco
    Air Guard
    national guard

