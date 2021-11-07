Promotion ceremony for new staff sergeants in the 116th Air Control Wing

U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Rayford Robinson, left, command chief master sergeant of the 116th Air Control Wing, Georgia Air National Guard, prepares to lead a group of new staff sergeants in the NCO charge during a promotion ceremony at Robins Air Force Base, Georgia, July 11, 2021. The newest staff sergeant’s in the wing were recognized during a unit training assembly. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Master Sgt. Roger Parsons)
|Date Taken:
|07.11.2021
|Date Posted:
|07.11.2021 13:32
|Photo ID:
|6728134
|VIRIN:
|210711-Z-XI378-1011
|Resolution:
|4732x3155
|Size:
|7.3 MB
|Location:
|WARNER ROBINS, GA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
