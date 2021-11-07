U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Rayford Robinson, left, command chief master sergeant of the 116th Air Control Wing, Georgia Air National Guard, prepares to lead a group of new staff sergeants in the NCO charge during a promotion ceremony at Robins Air Force Base, Georgia, July 11, 2021. The newest staff sergeant’s in the wing were recognized during a unit training assembly. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Master Sgt. Roger Parsons)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.11.2021 Date Posted: 07.11.2021 13:32 Photo ID: 6728134 VIRIN: 210711-Z-XI378-1011 Resolution: 4732x3155 Size: 7.3 MB Location: WARNER ROBINS, GA, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Promotion ceremony for new staff sergeants in the 116th Air Control Wing [Image 4 of 4], by SMSgt Roger Parsons, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.