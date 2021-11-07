Chief Master Sgt. Edwin Rodriguez 116th ACW promotion ceremony

U.S. Air Force Col. Amy Holbeck, front left, commander of the 116th Air Control Wing, Georgia Air National Guard, presents a promotion certificate to Chief Master Sgt. Edwin Rodriguez, 116th Logistics Readiness Squadron, during a promotion ceremony at Robins Air Force Base, Georgia, July 11, 2021. Rodriguez was recognized as the newest chief master sergeant in the wing during a unit training assembly. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Master Sgt. Roger Parsons)

Date Taken: 07.11.2021
Location: WARNER ROBINS, GA, US