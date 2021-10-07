America’s First Corps Deploys to Guam to Lead Exercise Forager 21

Soldiers with 11th Signal Brigade, out of Fort Hood, Texas, set up a scalable network node for Forager 21 at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, July 11, 2021. The exercise allows U.S. Army Pacific to deploy their landpower forces to the Pacific and continue to test the Theater Army operations.

Date Taken: 07.10.2021 Location: ANDERSEN AIR FORCE BASE, GU