America’s First Corps Deploys to Guam to Lead Exercise Forager 21

11th Signal Brigade Soldiers from Fort Hood, Texas, build up a scalable network node for communications for the U.S. Army Pacific during Forager 21 at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, July 11, 2021. Forager 21 is designed to test and refine the theater Army and the Corps’ ability to deploy at a moments notice. (Pfc. Richard Mohr, 28th Public Affairs Detachment)

Date Taken: 07.10.2021 Date Posted: 07.11.2021 Location: ANDERSEN AIR FORCE BASE, GU