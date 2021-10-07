Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    America’s First Corps Deploys to Guam to Lead Exercise Forager 21 [Image 1 of 3]

    America’s First Corps Deploys to Guam to Lead Exercise Forager 21

    ANDERSEN AIR FORCE BASE, GUAM

    07.10.2021

    Photo by Pfc. Richard Mohr 

    U.S. Army Pacific Public Affairs Office

    U.S. Army leaders participating throughout Forager 21 hold a meeting at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, July 11, 2021. Exercise Forager demonstrates USARPAC’s strategic-level readiness by exercising the U.S. military’s ability to deploy a combat ready force. (Pfc. Richard Mohr, 28th Public Affairs Detachment)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, America’s First Corps Deploys to Guam to Lead Exercise Forager 21 [Image 3 of 3], by PFC Richard Mohr, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    USARPAC
    Readiness
    INDOPACOM
    FreeAndOpenIndoPacific
    ExForager21
    FirstCorps

