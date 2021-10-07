Airman 1st Class Jordan Kpai, 114th Security Forces fire team member, executes a push kick during hand to hand combatives training July 10, 2021 at Joe Foss Field, South Dakota. The hand to hand combatives training covers a wide variety of both offensive and defensive techniques. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Airman Taylor Solberg)
|Date Taken:
|07.10.2021
|Date Posted:
|07.10.2021 16:10
|Photo ID:
|6727796
|VIRIN:
|210710-Z-QG092-1183
|Resolution:
|5484x3660
|Size:
|1.21 MB
|Location:
|SIOUX FALLS, SD, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 114th Security Forces Squadron holds hand to hand combatives training [Image 9 of 9], by SrA Taylor Solberg, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
