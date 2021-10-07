114th Security Forces Squadron holds hand to hand combatives training

Airman 1st Class Jordan Kpai, 114th Security Forces fire team member, executes a push kick during hand to hand combatives training July 10, 2021 at Joe Foss Field, South Dakota. The hand to hand combatives training covers a wide variety of both offensive and defensive techniques. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Airman Taylor Solberg)

