Tech. Sgt. Jared Mengenhausen, 114th Security Forces Squadron training manager, instructs during hand to hand combatives training July 10, 2021 at Joe Foss Field, South Dakota. The hand to hand combatives training covers a wide variety of both offensive and defensive techniques. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Airman Taylor Solberg)
|Date Taken:
|07.10.2021
|Date Posted:
|07.10.2021 16:10
|Photo ID:
|6727794
|VIRIN:
|210710-Z-QG092-1063
|Resolution:
|7360x4912
|Size:
|2.41 MB
|Location:
|SIOUX FALLS, SD, US
|Web Views:
|6
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 114th Security Forces Squadron holds hand to hand combatives training [Image 9 of 9], by SrA Taylor Solberg, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
