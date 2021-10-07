Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    114th Security Forces Squadron holds hand to hand combatives training [Image 6 of 9]

    SIOUX FALLS, SD, UNITED STATES

    07.10.2021

    Photo by Senior Airman Taylor Solberg 

    114th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    Tech. Sgt. Jared Mengenhausen, 114th Security Forces Squadron training manager, instructs during hand to hand combatives training July 10, 2021 at Joe Foss Field, South Dakota. The hand to hand combatives training covers a wide variety of both offensive and defensive techniques. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Airman Taylor Solberg)

    Date Taken: 07.10.2021
    Date Posted: 07.10.2021 16:10
    Photo ID: 6727795
    VIRIN: 210710-Z-QG092-1084
    Resolution: 6771x4519
    Size: 1.9 MB
    Location: SIOUX FALLS, SD, US 
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    Combatives
    114th Fighter Wing
    South Dakota Air National Guard
    SDANG
    114 FW
    Hand to Hand Combatives

