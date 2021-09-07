210708-N-RC359-1008 ARABIAN SEA (July 8, 2021) – Logistics Specialist 2nd Class Luis Pacheco relays information to repair locker personnel during a general quarters drill aboard aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) in the Arabian Sea, July 8. Ronald Reagan is the flagship for Carrier Strike Group 5 and is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations in support of naval operations to ensure maritime stability and security in the Central Region, connecting the Mediterranean and the Pacific through the western Indian Ocean and three strategic choke points. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman George Cardenas)
|Date Taken:
|07.09.2021
|Date Posted:
|07.10.2021 06:27
|Photo ID:
|6727481
|VIRIN:
|210709-N-RC359-1008
|Resolution:
|4800x3200
|Size:
|856.96 KB
|Location:
|ARABIAN SEA
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) General Quarters [Image 7 of 7], by SN George Cardenas, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
