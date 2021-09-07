Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) General Quarters Drill [Image 2 of 7]

    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) General Quarters Drill

    ARABIAN SEA

    07.09.2021

    Photo by Seaman Eric Stanton 

    USS RONALD REAGAN (CVN 76)

    210708-N-UF592-1037 ARABIAN SEA (July 8, 2021) - Sailors don firefighting gear during a general quarters drill aboard aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) in the Arabian Sea, July 8. Ronald Reagan is the flagship for Carrier Strike Group 5 and is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations in support of naval operations to ensure maritime stability and security in the Central Region, connecting the Mediterranean and the Pacific through the western Indian Ocean and three strategic choke points. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Eric Stanton)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.09.2021
    Date Posted: 07.10.2021 06:27
    Photo ID: 6727479
    VIRIN: 210708-N-UF592-1037
    Resolution: 4765x3177
    Size: 986.54 KB
    Location: ARABIAN SEA
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    TAGS

    General Quarters
    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76)
    Firefighting
    US Navy
    5th Fleet
    Carrier Strike Group 5

