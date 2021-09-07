Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Norwegian Quick Response Forces Conducts Night-Operations Training Excercise [Image 6 of 10]

    Norwegian Quick Response Forces Conducts Night-Operations Training Excercise

    AL ASAD AIRBASE, IRAQ

    07.09.2021

    Photo by Cpl. Jacob Gleich 

    Combined Joint Task Force - Operation Inherent Resolve   

    Norwegian Soldiers from Task Force Viking, pull security by a road during a night operations training exercise on Al Asad Airbase, Iraq, July 8, 2021. Task Force Viking provides quick reaction force to possible threats, regularly training on skills necessary to their mission set. (U.S. Army photo by Cpl. Jacob Gleich)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.09.2021
    Date Posted: 07.10.2021 04:27
    Photo ID: 6727400
    VIRIN: 210709-A-ZB549-0065
    Resolution: 6272x4480
    Size: 4.19 MB
    Location: AL ASAD AIRBASE, IQ
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Norwegian Quick Response Forces Conducts Night-Operations Training Excercise [Image 10 of 10], by CPL Jacob Gleich, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Norwegian Quick Response Forces Conducts Night-Operations Training Excercise
    Norwegian Quick Response Forces Conducts Night-Operations Training Excercise
    Norwegian Quick Response Forces Conducts Night-Operations Training Excercise
    Norwegian Quick Response Forces Conducts Night-Operations Training Excercise
    Norwegian Quick Response Forces Conducts Night-Operations Training Excercise
    Norwegian Quick Response Forces Conducts Night-Operations Training Excercise
    Norwegian Quick Response Forces Conducts Night-Operations Training Excercise
    Norwegian Quick Response Forces Conducts Night-Operations Training Excercise
    Norwegian Quick Response Forces Conducts Night-Operations Training Excercise
    Norwegian Quick Response Forces Conducts Night-Operations Training Excercise

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    Republic of Iraq (Iraq)

    TAGS

    Joint
    Norway
    Iraq
    CJTF
    Task Force Viking
    CJTF-OIR

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT