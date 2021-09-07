Norwegian Quick Response Forces Conducts Night-Operations Training Excercise

A Norwegian Soldier from Task Force Viking, pulls security by a road during a night operations training exercise on Al Asad Airbase, Iraq, July 8, 2021. Task Force Viking provides quick reaction force to possible threats, regularly training on skills necessary to their mission set. (U.S. Army photo by Cpl. Jacob Gleich)

