U.S. Airforce Engineers from the 443 Air Expeditionary Sqadron release constraints from a truckbed during a requested delivery of a salvaged Iraqi helicopter to the Iraqi Security Forces(ISF) on Al Asad Airbase, Iraq, July 7, 2021. Combined Joint Task Force Operation Inherent Resolve has been comitted to working with the ISF at all levels and have continued to work with the ISF to strengthen that relationship. (U.S. Army photo by Cpl Jacob Gleich)
|07.07.2021
07.10.2021
6727391
210707-A-ZB549-0107
6720x4480
1.21 MB
|AL ASAD AIRBASE, IQ
This work, Salvaged Helicopter Returns to Iraqi Security Forces [Image 7 of 7], by CPL Jacob Gleich, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
