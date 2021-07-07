Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Salvaged Helicopter Returns to Iraqi Security Forces [Image 7 of 7]

    Salvaged Helicopter Returns to Iraqi Security Forces

    AL ASAD AIRBASE, IRAQ

    07.07.2021

    Photo by Cpl. Jacob Gleich 

    Combined Joint Task Force - Operation Inherent Resolve   

    U.S. Airforce Colonel Joshua Pyres, 386th Air Expeditionary Wing Commander, speaks to Airmen from the 443rd Air Expeditionary Squadron after a non-routine delivery of a salvaged Iraqi helicopter on Al Asad Airbase, Iraq, July 7, 2021. Combined Joint Task Force Operation Inherent Resolve has been comitted to working with the ISF at all levels and have continued to work with the ISF to strengthen that relationship. (U.S. Army photo by Cpl Jacob Gleich)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.07.2021
    Date Posted: 07.10.2021 04:28
    Photo ID: 6727394
    VIRIN: 210707-A-ZB549-0213
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 2.26 MB
    Location: AL ASAD AIRBASE, IQ
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Salvaged Helicopter Returns to Iraqi Security Forces [Image 7 of 7], by CPL Jacob Gleich, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Joint
    Iraqi Security Forces
    ISF
    Iraq
    CJTF
    CJTF-OIR

