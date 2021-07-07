Salvaged Helicopter Returns to Iraqi Security Forces

U.S. Airforce Colonel Joshua Pyres, 386th Air Expeditionary Wing Commander, speaks to Airmen from the 443rd Air Expeditionary Squadron after a non-routine delivery of a salvaged Iraqi helicopter on Al Asad Airbase, Iraq, July 7, 2021. Combined Joint Task Force Operation Inherent Resolve has been comitted to working with the ISF at all levels and have continued to work with the ISF to strengthen that relationship. (U.S. Army photo by Cpl Jacob Gleich)

Date Taken: 07.07.2021
Location: AL ASAD AIRBASE, IQ