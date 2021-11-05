Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Nurse's Day [Image 3 of 3]

    Nurse's Day

    KUWAIT

    05.11.2021

    Photo by Cpl. Kyle Burks 

    1-181 Field Artillery Regiment

    U.S. Army Spc. Phillip P. Fuqua, medic, Headquarters and Headquarters Battalion, Taskforce Iron Valor, Sgt. Aaron J. Lewis, medic, HHB, Task Force Iron Valor, and Cpl. Darrell J. Dolan, medic, HHB, Task Force Iron Valor deployed to Camp Arifjan, Kuwait, May 11, 2021. The dedicated medics assigned to Task Force Iron Valor are ready day or night to help anyone in need. (U.S. Army photo by Cpl. Kyle Burks)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.11.2021
    Date Posted: 07.10.2021 02:30
    Photo ID: 6727376
    VIRIN: 210511-A-CZ403-1005
    Resolution: 5960x4400
    Size: 8.8 MB
    Location: KW
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Nurse's Day [Image 3 of 3], by CPL Kyle Burks, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Combat Medics
    Vermont National Guard
    Tennessee Army National Guard
    Army National Guard
    1-181 FAR

