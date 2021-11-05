Nurse's Day

U.S. Army Spc. Phillip P. Fuqua, medic, Headquarters and Headquarters Battalion, Taskforce Iron Valor, Sgt. Aaron J. Lewis, medic, HHB, Task Force Iron Valor, and Cpl. Darrell J. Dolan, medic, HHB, Task Force Iron Valor deployed to Camp Arifjan, Kuwait, May 11, 2021. The dedicated medics assigned to Task Force Iron Valor are ready day or night to help anyone in need. (U.S. Army photo by Cpl. Kyle Burks)

