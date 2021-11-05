U.S. Army Spc. Phillip P. Fuqua, medic, Headquarters and Headquarters Battalion, Taskforce Iron Valor, Sgt. Aaron J. Lewis, medic, HHB, Task Force Iron Valor, and Cpl. Darrell J. Dolan, medic, HHB, Task Force Iron Valor deployed to Camp Arifjan, Kuwait, May 11, 2021. The dedicated medics assigned to Task Force Iron Valor are ready day or night to help anyone in need. (U.S. Army photo by Cpl. Kyle Burks)
|Date Taken:
|05.11.2021
|Date Posted:
|07.10.2021 02:30
|Photo ID:
|6727376
|VIRIN:
|210511-A-CZ403-1005
|Resolution:
|5960x4400
|Size:
|8.8 MB
|Location:
|KW
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Nurse's Day [Image 3 of 3], by CPL Kyle Burks, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
