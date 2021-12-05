U.S. Army Spc. Amanda G. Shute, combat medic, Delta Company, Task Force Iron Valor, Sgt. Jackson W. McClain, senior medic, D Co, Task Force Iron Valor, and Spc. Charles W. Mulcahy, combat medic, D/Co, Task Force Iron Valor, deployed to Camp Arifjan, Kuwait, May 12, 2021. Task Force Iron Valor is comprised of professionals; this is especially true of the medics that are a part of the task force. (U.S. Army photo by Cpl. Kyle Burks)
|Date Taken:
|05.12.2021
|Date Posted:
|07.10.2021 02:29
|Photo ID:
|6727371
|VIRIN:
|210512-A-CZ403-1018
|Resolution:
|3431x4456
|Size:
|7.96 MB
|Location:
|KW
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|1
This work, Nurse's Day [Image 3 of 3], by CPL Kyle Burks, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT