    Nurse's Day [Image 2 of 3]

    Nurse's Day

    KUWAIT

    05.12.2021

    Photo by Cpl. Kyle Burks 

    1-181 Field Artillery Regiment

    U.S. Army Spc. Amanda G. Shute, combat medic, Delta Company, Task Force Iron Valor, Sgt. Jackson W. McClain, senior medic, D Co, Task Force Iron Valor, and Spc. Charles W. Mulcahy, combat medic, D/Co, Task Force Iron Valor, deployed to Camp Arifjan, Kuwait, May 12, 2021. Task Force Iron Valor is comprised of professionals; this is especially true of the medics that are a part of the task force. (U.S. Army photo by Cpl. Kyle Burks)

    Date Taken: 05.12.2021
    Date Posted: 07.10.2021 02:29
    Photo ID: 6727371
    VIRIN: 210512-A-CZ403-1018
    Resolution: 3431x4456
    Size: 7.96 MB
    Location: KW
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Nurse's Day [Image 3 of 3], by CPL Kyle Burks, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Vermont National Guard
    Tennessee Army National Guard
    Army National Guard
    1-181 FAR
    Combat MedicsCombat Medics

