Nurse's Day

U.S. Army Spc. Amanda G. Shute, combat medic, Delta Company, Task Force Iron Valor, Sgt. Jackson W. McClain, senior medic, D Co, Task Force Iron Valor, and Spc. Charles W. Mulcahy, combat medic, D/Co, Task Force Iron Valor, deployed to Camp Arifjan, Kuwait, May 12, 2021. Task Force Iron Valor is comprised of professionals; this is especially true of the medics that are a part of the task force. (U.S. Army photo by Cpl. Kyle Burks)

Date Taken: 05.12.2021