Nurse's Day

U.S. Army Spc. Richard G. Olmstead III, Spc. Amanda G. Shute, Spc. Michael L. Halley, Spc. Charles W. Mulcahy, combat medics assigned to Delta Company, Task Force Iron Valor, and Sgt. Jackson W. McClain, senior medic assigned to D Co Task Force Iron Valor, deployed currently to Camp Arifjan, Kuwait, May 12, 2021. These Soldiers provide frontline emergency medical care to deployed personnel in a combat or training environment. (U.S. Army photo by Cpl. Kyle Burks)

