Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Nurse's Day [Image 1 of 3]

    Nurse's Day

    KUWAIT

    05.12.2021

    Photo by Cpl. Kyle Burks 

    1-181 Field Artillery Regiment

    U.S. Army Spc. Richard G. Olmstead III, Spc. Amanda G. Shute, Spc. Michael L. Halley, Spc. Charles W. Mulcahy, combat medics assigned to Delta Company, Task Force Iron Valor, and Sgt. Jackson W. McClain, senior medic assigned to D Co Task Force Iron Valor, deployed currently to Camp Arifjan, Kuwait, May 12, 2021. These Soldiers provide frontline emergency medical care to deployed personnel in a combat or training environment. (U.S. Army photo by Cpl. Kyle Burks)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.12.2021
    Date Posted: 07.10.2021 02:30
    Photo ID: 6727370
    VIRIN: 210512-A-CZ403-1013
    Resolution: 3564x4394
    Size: 7.54 MB
    Location: KW
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Nurse's Day [Image 3 of 3], by CPL Kyle Burks, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Nurse's Day
    Nurse's Day
    Nurse's Day

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    Medics

    TAGS

    Combat Medics
    Vermont National Guard
    Tennessee Army National Guard
    Army National Guard
    1-181 FAR

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT