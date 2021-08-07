Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    II MEF Commanding General Retirement Ceremony [Image 4 of 4]

    II MEF Commanding General Retirement Ceremony

    MARINE CORPS BASE CAMP LEJEUNE, NC, UNITED STATES

    07.08.2021

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Cheyenne Stillion 

    II Marine Expeditionary Force

    U.S. Marine Corps Gen. Gary Thomas, Assistant Commandant of the Marine Corps, prepares to present Karen Beaudreault with a Letter of Appreciation during Lt. Gen. Brian Beaudreault’s retirement ceremony, Camp Lejeune, N.C., July 8, 2021. Lt. Gen. Beaudreault dedicated 38 years to the Marine Corps before serving his final tour as commanding general for II Marine Expeditionary Force. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Cheyenne Stillion)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

