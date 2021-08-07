II MEF Commanding General Retirement Ceremony

U.S. Marine Corps Gen. Gary Thomas, Assistant Commandant of the Marine Corps, prepares to present Karen Beaudreault with a Letter of Appreciation during Lt. Gen. Brian Beaudreault’s retirement ceremony, Camp Lejeune, N.C., July 8, 2021. Lt. Gen. Beaudreault dedicated 38 years to the Marine Corps before serving his final tour as commanding general for II Marine Expeditionary Force. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Cheyenne Stillion)

