U.S. Marine Corps Gen. Gary Thomas, Assistant Commandant of the Marine Corps, awards Lt. Gen. Brian Beaudreault, former commanding general, II Marine Expeditionary Force, with a folded flag during Beaudreault’s retirement ceremony, Camp Lejeune, N.C., July 8, 2021. The presentation of a folded flag symbolizes a service member’s military service coming to an end. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Cheyenne Stillion)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.08.2021 Date Posted: 07.09.2021 21:51 Photo ID: 6727291 VIRIN: 210708-M-QD424-046 Resolution: 502x450 Size: 63.09 KB Location: MARINE CORPS BASE CAMP LEJEUNE, NC, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, II MEF Commanding General Retirement Ceremony [Image 4 of 4], by LCpl Cheyenne Stillion, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.