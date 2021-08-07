U.S. Marine Corps Gen. Gary Thomas, Assistant Commandant of the Marine Corps, awards Lt. Gen. Brian Beaudreault, former commanding general, II Marine Expeditionary Force, with a folded flag during Beaudreault’s retirement ceremony, Camp Lejeune, N.C., July 8, 2021. The presentation of a folded flag symbolizes a service member’s military service coming to an end. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Cheyenne Stillion)
|Date Taken:
|07.08.2021
|Date Posted:
|07.09.2021 21:51
|Photo ID:
|6727291
|VIRIN:
|210708-M-QD424-046
|Resolution:
|502x450
|Size:
|63.09 KB
|Location:
|MARINE CORPS BASE CAMP LEJEUNE, NC, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, II MEF Commanding General Retirement Ceremony [Image 4 of 4], by LCpl Cheyenne Stillion, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT